05/31/23 Royal Blood…. Trent Reznor…. Chevelle/Three Days Grace….

Royal Blood took the stage this past weekend at a festival in the UK, and were not to pleased with the response they got from the crowd. In a video circulating on the internet, singer Mike Kerr, called the crowd out for not applauding the band, and then walked off the stage with his middle fingers in the air directed to the crowd.

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk recently leaked out that NIN’s Trent Reznor and musical partner Atticus Ross have written the score for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie that is coming out. Director Jeff Rowe confirmed the news on Twitter, stating that the music is exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, and full of sounds that he didn’t know existed. The movie is set to hit the big screen on June 23rd.

And finally, Chevelle and Three Days Grace have announced a 2023 co-headlining tour this summer which includes a stop at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on September 13th in Chicago.