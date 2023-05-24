05/24/23 Type O Negative…. Dead By Daylight…. Metal Church….

There is a new AI generated video of Type O Negative’s song Halloween In Heaven. The video is a bit creepy, leaning heavily on skulls, dancing skeletons, plus a run of dead rock stars, including Type O’s front man Peter Steele who passed away from heart failure in 2010.

The popular horror video game ‘Dead By Daylight’ have announced that they have teamed up with Slipknot and Iron Maiden for two new games. Players will now be able to garb their characters in outfits styled in tribute to Maiden’s Eddie, as well as masks worn by Slipknot.

And finally, longtime Metal Church drummer Kirk Arrington passed away on Monday at the age of 61 due to health issues. This comes just two years after singer Mike Howe took his own life in 2021.