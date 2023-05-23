05/23/23 Foo Fighters…. Tool…. Anthrax….

Foo Fighters have finally revealed who will replace drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away last year. Josh Freese, who played for the Hawkins tribute concert last year, is the guy the band has chosen to fill Taylor’s spot. Freese is a veteran session drummer, and has a pretty good resume, having played with Gun N’ Roses, NIN, and Sting, just to name a few.

Tool’s Maynard James Keenan wore a blonde wig, smeared red lipstick and some fake breasts during the bands Welcome To Rockville festival this past Sunday in Florida. Tool’s appearance came just days after Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis signed a series of bills against the transegender community, including preventing minors from attending drag shows.

And finally, Milwaukee’s Metal Fest is set to kick off for three days starting on Friday, with Anthrax headlining on Saturday. Unfortunately, drummer Charlie Benante will not be with the band, due to his commitment with Pantera in Europe. Instead Derek Roddy, who has filled in for Charlie in the past, will be taking his space.