05/18/23 Ghost…. Steve-O…. Ronnie James Dio….

With their Phantomime EP hitting shelves today, Ghost has released another song from the record, which happens to be their cover of Iron Maiden’s “Phantom Of The Opera.” The original version of this song was released in 1980 and appears on the self titled Iron Maiden album. Ghost will be in Milwaukee, August 12th and then in Chicago on the 15th.

Jackass star Steve-O threw out the first pitch before the San Diego Padres game on Monday, taking to the mound wearing a #62 “Steve-O” Padres jersey. Before throwing the pitch, he spit fire on the ball in true “Jackass” form, then tossed it to San Diego’s mascot Swinging Friar.

And finally, the annual Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, which helps to raise money for cancer research went down this past weekend in California. The event, hosted by Eddie Trunk, and included an All-Star Jam of different musicians, was able to raise $50,000 for the cause. Dio was diagnosed with stomach cancer in November of 2009 and passed away from it a few months later.