05/16/23 Godsmack…. Fever 333…. The Devil Wears Prada….

Godsmack’s Sully Erna says that he is craving the “simplicity of life”, and doesn’t want to tour for years and years to come. He also shared that the band isn’t breaking up, but that they will not be making anymore music. Godsmack and Staind will be at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley on Thursday August 10th, and then at the American Family Insurance Amphitheatre in Milwaukee, Sunday August 13th.

Fever 333 are back at it after the surprising split of their guitarist and drummer last year, leaving singer Jason Butler as the sole member in the band. Butler vowed to continue and fans got their first look at the new line-up last week when the band showed up at a house party in South Central, and performed.

And finally, The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King have announced the fall 2023 “Metalcore Dropouts” tour, with Counterparts and Landmarks as the openers, making a stop at the Radius in Chicago on Saturday, September 23rd.