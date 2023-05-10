05/10/23 Motorhead…. AC/DC…. Cradle Of Filth….

The official Motorhead store has just released a limited-edition seven-inch single of the band covering Metallica’s Enter Sandman that also includes some exclusive merchandise for purchase. The song was originally recorded for an ECW wrestling compilation in 1998, but until now has been unavailable. Along with that, there is also a new animated video to go with it.

After 46 years, there is a photo floating around of the woman who was the inspiration behind AC/DC’s ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’. The photo is of a woman who’s real name was Rosemaree Garcia, and according to an interview with the late, great Bonn Scott, he stated that she was in the front row at a gig, 6’2 in height, and looking like some kind of mountain, but succumbed to her advances anyway.

And finally, Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth can be seen on Disney+ during a couple interviews in the brand new Ed Sheeran Documentary titled ‘The Sum Of It All’.