05/09/23 Smashing Pumpkins…. Foo Fighters…. Sum 41….

Billy Corgan revealed he had to pay a hacker’s ransom to prevent them leaking songs from from The Smashing Pumpkins new three-part rock opera ‘Atum’. Corgan said a hacker somehow got their hands on material from the new release, and rather than see the band’s hard work be spoiled by a leak, he gave in and paid the ransom.

Foo Fighters were set to play ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the show’s 48th season finale this month, but those plans have been scratched due to the latest strike by the Writers Guild of America. White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge was going to be the host, with Foo Fighters as the musical guest.

And finally, Sum 41 released a statement yesterday that they will be splitting up following the completion of their worldwide tour in support of their upcoming album. The band also thanked the fans for 27 years of support.