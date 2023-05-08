05/08/23 Lamb Of God…. Pantera…. David Draiman….

Lamb Of God will be doing a special set at this years Milwaukee Metal Fest to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of their third album, ‘As The Palaces Burn’. Bassist John Campbell said that he can’t believe it’s been that long and can’t wait to applaud the milestone album from the band. Metal Fest will be happening at The Eagles Ballroom on the 26th, 27th, and 28th of May.

It has finally happened! Pantera just played their first show in 22 years on American soil this past Saturday in Panama City, Florida. The band’s current lineup, consisting of core members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown, along with Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, will be hitting the WIIL Rock area on Monday, July 31st playing at The American Family Insurance Amphitheatre in Milwaukee.

And finally, who would have thought that Disturbed front man, David Draiman would using Tinder to find “the right woman”? No joke, Draiman who just recently got divorced from his wife of 11 years, is using the popular dating site to find his next partner.