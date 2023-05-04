05/04/23 Rage Against The Machine…. The Hives…. Shinedown….

The Rock ‘N Roll Hall Of Fame has officially announced that Rage Against The Machine will be inducted during a ceremony held in Brooklyn this year. In addition to Rage, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliot, Kate Bush, George Michael, Sheryl Crow, and The Spinners will also be inducted. Unfortunately, Iron Maiden and Soundgarden, who were also on the ballot, will have to wait for another time.

The Hives are back at it, and will release their first studio album in over a decade. The new album will be titled “The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons” and has a release date of August 11th.

And finally, Shinedown have added another leg to their tour for this fall. The 26-date trek will start in October with Papa Roach and Spiritbox opening up. As of now, there isn’t any shows in our listening area, but if something pops up, we will be the first to let you know.