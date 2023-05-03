05/03/23 Fall Out Boy…. Geoff Tait…. Blink-182….

Fall Out Boy have launched a unique limited edition of their LP ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ on vinyl that actually contains human tears from the band. The 50 copies made sold out with pre-sale orders, in just one hour. The package includes a double-sided, tear filled LP in a gatefold box with a built in tissue dispenser. Fall Out Boy stated that reasoning behind the tear filled albums was that they don’t want you to just listen to what they are playing, but to also feel what they felt writing the material.

Former Queensryche vocalist Geoff Tate is offering you an opportunity to accompany him and Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna on a week-long “Ghost Towns And Guitars” tour through Montana this July. For the price of $4500 bucks, two people will be able to hike across Montana for a week with the boys, hang out, and witness some live musical action around a campfire.

And finally, it appears that Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge is relying on some auto tune for his voice on the band’s current reunion tour. A video shared to YouTube of the band playing this year’s Coachella festival appears to highlight DeLonge using the pitch- correcting tool. Blink- 182 will be playing The United Center with Turnstile this coming Saturday and Sunday.