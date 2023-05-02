05/02/23 Keanu Reeves…. Aerosmith…. B.T.O….

After 20 years, Keanu Reeves posted that he is bringing back his grunge band ‘Dogstar’ that formed in 1991 and released two albums before breaking up in 2002. The band also stated that they are working on new material and are working on a video to support their first tune. Alonside Reeves, who plays bass in the band, ‘Dogstar’ consists of fellow actor, Rob Mailhouse on drums, as well as guitarist and vocalist Bret Domrose.

Aerosmith have just announced a final tour that they are calling the “Peace Out” tour, with The Black Crowes as their special guests. They are celebrating 50 years, and in a joint statement, Aerosmith shared that it isn’t goodbye, it’s Peace Out, and to get ready and walk this way, because you will be getting the best show of your life. The band will be making a stop at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, September 15th.

And finally, Tim Bachman from the legendary band Bachman-Turner Overdrive passed away last Friday at the age of 71. The news comes just over three months after his younger brother, founding BTO drummer Robbie Bachman, died at the age of 69.