05/01/23 Incubus…. Black Sabbath…. Saliva….

Incubus bassist Ben Kenney has announced that he is recovering from surgery that successfully removed a brain tumor following the band’s last tour. As he takes time off to heal, it was revealed that Nicole row, from Panic At The Disco, will be filling in for Ben in their upcoming tour.

A ballet sound tracked by the music of Black Sabbath will premiere in September at the Hippodrome theatre in the band’s hometown of Birmingham. The ballet will include eight specially re orchestrated songs from the metal legends. Guitarist Tony Iommi said that he would have never thought for a minute that he would see people dancing to ‘War Pigs’ and “Iron Man’, but loves the creativity around it, and hopes the fans like it.

And finally, less than two months after the passing of Wayne Swinney, the original guitarist of Saliva, the rest of the band have decided to move forward in his honor. The band stated that it was very difficult to decide whether or not to move on without Wayne, but deep down, new that Wayne would have wanted them to. Along with that, a portion of the proceeds from their upcoming tour will be gifted to Wayne’s daughter Nikki. You can catch Saliva at Milwaukee’s Summerfest in July.