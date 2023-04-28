04/28/23 Ghost…. Five Finger Death Punch…. Machine Gun Kelly….

Last year, Tobias Forge of Ghost threw out the first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game. It must of meant the world to the singer because now they have some new merch online paying tribute to the team. Among the new pieces of merchandise released, there is a new Ghost shirt featuring Papa Emeritus IV wearing his White Sox jersey and holding a bat. Along with that, there is also a special White Sox Papa jersey you can buy as well.

Fiver Finger Death punch revealed last week that they are going to have to bow out of their first show with Metallica tomorrow night in Amsterdam. Ivan Moody revealed that the band was doing a video shoot, and while the singer was jumping around, he heard a pop and new something wasn’t right. After going to see the doc, he was informed that he had three hernias, in which he had surgery right away to fix the issue.

And finally, Machine Gun Kelly took it a little too far celebrating his 33rd birthday party last weekend by busting out a flame thrower to show off to his friends. Unfortunately, police got note of it, sending a helicopter over his pad, demanding that he shut the party down.