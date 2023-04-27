04/27/23 Chester Bennington…. Three Days Grace…. Hollywood Undead/Jelly Roll….

Draven Bennington, the 21-year-old son of the late Chester Bennington, has just shared his debut recording under his current project named RVRND. The song is called F w/Me and can be heard in the opening episode of a new Paramount+ series coming out, titled ‘Family Legacy’. The series is about kids of famous musicians, and the influence they had on their lives.

Three Days Grace hit the stage last week in Alabama and had a surprise guest join them for two songs. That guest was non other than former singer Adam Gontier, who hadn’t performed with the band since he left in 2013. The crowd was ecstatic, as he belted out ‘Never Too Late’ and ‘Riot’ with his old band mates. Three Days Grace will be opening up for Shinedown tomorrow night at the Fiserv in Milwaukee.

And finally, Hollywood Undead have a deluxe digital version of their latest album, ‘Hotel Kalifornia’ coming out tomorrow that features the release of their new track ‘House Of Mirrors’ that feature’s Jelly Roll, who also co-wrote the song.