04/26/23 Motionless In White…. CrazytownX…. Aerosmith….

Motionless In White have announced a September/October North American tour with bands Knocked Loose, After The Burial, and Alpha Wolf opening up the shows. they will be making a stop in Milwaukee at the Rave/Eagles Ballroom on Wednesday, September 20th, and then on Saturday21st at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. Tickets for these shows go on sale at 10am this Friday.

CrazytownX front man Shifty Shellshock and co-vocalist Bobby Reeves were caught on video fist fighting after a show this past Sunday. In the video they are seen yelling at each other over money, when it turned physical. Bobby got a sucker punch in, but Shifty pretty much beat the living hell out of his band mate, leaving him bloody and battered! CrazytownX are scheduled to play tonight on the Nu Metal Madness tour at the Vixen in McHenry, alongside Hed pe, Tantric, and Adema.

And finally, Aerosmith have launched a countdown clock on their website that is scheduled to hit zero on Monday, May 1st. Although we are not quite sure what the announcement will be, it is believed that it will have something to do with the bands 40-plus-date U.S. tour they just announced.