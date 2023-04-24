04/24/23 Metallica…. Atreyu…. Anthrax….

Metallica have just landed their first #1 album in the U.K. after 15 years with “72 Seasons” which dropped on April 14th. The last time they had a #1 album in the U.K. was with 2008’s Death Magnetic.

Atreyu have just released a music video for “God/Devil” from the bands latest EP entitled “The Hope Of A Spark”. The video is pretty comical, as it shows the band horsing around in a graveyard. You can check out Atreyu live on Tuesday, May 16th, when they hit the stage at the ‘Vixen’ in downtown McHenry.

And finally, our condolences go out to Frank Bello and Charlie Benante of Anthrax. This past Friday, Frank posted on social media that his mother passed away, not only was she his mother, but she was also Charlie’s older sister. On a side note, Anthrax have just cancelled their summer festival run in Europe due to spiraling costs.