04/21/23 Jason Newsted…. System of a Down…. Pearl jam….

After nearly a decade, Ex- Metallica bassist has reactivated his “Newsted” project. His thrash metal band originally formed in 2012, releasing one EP and one LP and then called it quits in 2014, but now will be hitting the stage once again nine years later. On a side note, Newsted was recently asked if he is still in contact with his former bandmates, and his response was that he talks to Lars all the time and is really proud that Metallica is still holding strong.

System of a Down’s single “Chop Suey” from their second album has just reached a major milestone, by hitting one billion streams on Spotify. The accomplishment comes a little over two years after the music video surpassed one billion views on You Tube.

And finally, Pearl Jam will hit the road in August and September performing nine shows, including two in Chicago at the United Center on Tuesday, September 5th, and Thursday, September 7th.