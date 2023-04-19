04/19/23 Morgan Wallen…. Greta Van Fleet…. Sevendust….

A party bus carrying twelve concertgoers back to Green Bay, who had just left the Hardy/ Morgan Wallen show, were caught up in a shoot out this past weekend. Alex, who was one of the passengers on the bus, noticed two vehicles stopped next to the bus with people arguing, and then noticed one of them pull a gun out. He quickly yelled for everyone to hit the floor, possibly saving a life or two, as one of the bullets crashed through the window and one of the bus seats. No one was injured in the incident.

Greta Van Fleet are back at it, with a new album dropping on July 21st, as well as a world tour to go along with it. ‘The Starcatcher’ tour will be making a stop in our area on Wednesday, September 6th when they play the All State Arena.

And finally, Sevendust guitarist, John Connolly, just helped out in a major way by running in the Boston Marathon, raising fund for Down Syndrome Awareness. Connolly and company have a new album called ‘Truth Killer’ set to be released on July 28th.