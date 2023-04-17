04/17/23 Disturbed…. Ted Nugent…. Machine Head….

Disturbed’s David Draiman has confirmed that he recently finalized his divorce from his wife of 11 years. Not only that, but he also had to say goodbye to Akita, his dog who was his best friend for 14 years. With all the drama going on currently in his life, Draiman says that his bands music and other music similar to Disturbed is the best therapy for him to battle the depression and other demons going on in his life.

Motor City Madman Ted Nugent has just announced a tour that will be his last. The 74 year old Nugent said that even though it will be his final tour, he will still continue to make music. Unfortunately, the closest stop near the WIIL ROCK listening area are a couple stops in Michigan.

And finally, Machine Head have been forced to cancel their upcoming U.S. tour dates due to Visa restrictions. The band broke the news to their fans in a lengthy instagram post, stating that since Covid, it has been much harder to obtain a Visa in the U.S., and due to half the band, as well as a handful of key crew members who live outside the states, the difficulties, along with money and timing have made it impossible for the tour to happen.