04/14/23 Turnstile…. Guardians of the Galaxy…. Durty Nellie’s….

Turnstile have landed a spot on the ‘Rolling Loud’ festival in Miami this summer. With over one-hundred artists set to perform on the three day festival, the main focus is to show case hip- hop bands, with Turnstile as the only rock related act on the bill. The band is currently opening up for the Blink 182 reunion tour and will be hitting our area for two shows at the United Center in May.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be in theatres on May 5th, and the soundtrack for the movie is loaded with some pretty good artists. A few of the bands on the 17 track lp are Radiohead, Alice Cooper, Faith No More, and the Beastie Boys.

And finally, plans are in the works to level the legendary bar Durty Nellies in Palatine. Owners of the pub are awaiting approval from the village to demolish the building and turn it into a “high end” apartment complex with a roof top bar and a smaller version of Nellies.