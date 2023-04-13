04/13/23 George Thorogood…. Foo Fighters…. The Muppets….

George Thorogood has cancelled the next leg of his 50th anniversary tour, so that he can undergo an undisclosed operation, The band said in a statement yesterday, that George had been diagnosed with a very serious medical condition that will require surgery immediately, and that he will need a few weeks to recover.

It looks like the Foo Fighters are about to announce something big. Over on their social media, they have uploaded a cryptic post that features a white screen, with some music in the background, along with a text saying, “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?”

And finally, there is a new Muppets series coming out called ‘The Muppets Mayhem’. It’s about the return of the Muppets house band ‘Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem’. The band is finally getting into the studio to record their first album ever, and has some cameo appearances from different actors and artists, including Tommy Lee and Weird Al, just to name a couple.