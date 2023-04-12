04/12/23 Mr. Bungle…. Metallica…. Candlebox….

Mr. Bungle, the all star band that includes Mike Patton, Scott Ian, and Dave Lombardo have just announced an East Coast U.S. tour for the first time in 20 years. At the moment, Detroit is the closest to our area, but if they do decide to add on any shows closer, we will be the first to let you know.

Metallica has a one week residency on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ performing songs from their new album “72 Seasons” that is dropping on Friday. After their performance of Lux Aeterna” on Monday, Jimmy asked each member what their first album ever was. James said Lynyrd Skynyrd, Robert’s was Santanna, Lar’s said Deep Purple, and Kirk’s was a bit of a shocker! It happened to be “A Partridge Family Christmas Card”. Who would have thought?

And finally, Candlebox are set to release a new, live acoustic album titled “Live At The Neptune” on June 23rd. It features all four original members from when they performed in Seattle on November 5th of 2021.