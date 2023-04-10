04/10/23 Linkin Park… Kurt Cobain… Metallica….

Linkin Park bassist Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell recently stated in an interview that he is confidant the band will be doing something again at some point, when the timing is right. According to Farrell, he said that the relationship within the band is still intact, and that they are all in regular communication, but that everyone is in a different kind of space.

On the 29th anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death a few days ago, Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of the legendary singer, took to instagram saying that people should not suffer from mental health, and that if you or someone suffers from a mental illness, such as depression, to please call someone, and that suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem.

And finally, Metallica will celebrate the release of their new album ’72 Seasons’ by performing four nights in a row on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ next week.