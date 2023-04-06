04/06/23 Lynyrd Skynyrd…. Travis Barker…. Whitesnake…

Lynyrd Skynyrd had a tough decision to make on whether to move on or not, after the recent passing of the last original member Gary Rossington. After discussions within the band, and family members of other original members, the have decided to keep the Skynyrd legacy alive, and continue to play shows.

Travis Barker of Blink 182 just got himself hitched to Kourtney Kardashian, not once, but three times. Once in Vegas, once in Cali, and once in Italy, confusing fans on why? Come to find out, there was a reason behind it. The newlywed lovebirds have a new reality series set to be released entitled ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis’, having the camera crew follow them around from wedding to wedding.

And finally, 71 year old Whitesnake frontman, David Coverdale says that he doesn’t have a time frame on when their farewell tour will resume. Last year the band had to drop from the Scorpions tour due to health issues with not only Coverdale himself, but other members of the band, as well. Dave says that he is confident the farewell tour will resume sometime soon.