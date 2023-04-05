04/05/23 – Kid Rock, Tommy Lee and Metallica

Kid Rock has posted a new clip on twitter, displaying his disgust towards Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch, for partnering up with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney for celebrating her 365th day of transitioning into a woman. In the video clip, Rock says “Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today”, then picks up an AR and is seen firing rounds into a few cases of the beer. Afterwards, he had a few ‘choice’ words for the company as he is seen flipping the bird.

Tommy Lee has started a fundraiser online, with 100% of the proceeds going to the California Bonsai Scholarship Fund. Lee has a passion for bonsai’s, and will be giving the highest bidder, along with two second chance runners up, an opportunity of a lifetime with a four hour workshop with Lee creating a bonsai landscape. As of now, the highest bid is over five grand.

And finally, with all the devastation caused by flooding and tornado’s in the last few weeks, Metallica’s foundation ‘All Within My Hands’ have announced that it will be giving $150,000 to provide assistance in heavy hit areas.