04/04/23 Owen Wilson… Pantera… Black Sabbath…

Actor Owen Wilson just revealed that his lifetime pass for The Rolling Stones has been stripped from him for testing the limits of what ‘All Access” meant. It all came down to one show in Argentina when Wilson was watching the band on a portion of their stage, when suddenly Jagger came bolting towards him during the song ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ and Wilson was in his way. Jagger wasn’t pleased to say the least, and had Owen’s pass revoked.

Charlie Benante of Anthrax says that he knows “he did something right” by joining forces and taking part in the current Pantera re-union. He also thinks that people who have negative things to say about it, should keep their thoughts to themselves and not try and ruin his day.

And finally, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler has written his first autobiography titled ‘Into the Void: From Birth to Black Sabbath and Beyond’. In this this book, Butler says that he is telling his version of the band’s beginning, and all the years that he has been a part of it. June 6th of this year is when it will hit the shelves.