04/03/23 Morbid Angel…. The Cure…. Linkin Park

On Friday in Belvidere, IL., Morbid Angel had to cancel their show at the historic Apollo Theatre once the roof caved in due to high winds from a tornado. The sold-out show was just getting started when the roof collapsed, killing a 50 year old man, and sending 25 others to the hospital.

The Cure’s Robert Smith has taken a stance against Ticket Master charging extra fees that were actually higher than the face value of the tickets themselves at certain venues. Smith was actually able to get Ticket Master to issue partial refunds to his fans and warned them about buying tickets through third parties.

And finally, Chester Bennington’s 17 year old son, Tyler has had enough of all the online conspiracy theories surrounding his late father’s death, stating that they are just veiled attempts to sensationalize the tragedy that happened, a big story. He is using his platform on TikTok to make people aware of mental health and depression.