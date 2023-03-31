03/31/23 Iron Maiden…. Lamb Of God… Kiss…

Original Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno has confirmed that his old band mates came through for him in a desperate time of need. Di’Anno has been having some serious health issues for the last couple of years, and at one point almost died from sepsis. Maiden reached out to Paul, after finding out he was out of money, and paid for his latest surgery and further treatment, for which Di’Anno is very great full.

A Christian store on line is mistakenly stocking Lamb Of god merchandise, selling coffee mugs with the artwork from their fourth album ‘Ashes of the Wake’. Come to find out…. guitarist Mark Mortan isn’t too happy about it and says he is not mad at Jesus, but they’all can’t be bootlegging their stuff!

And finally, Ace Frehley is giving Paul Stanley 7 days to apologize to him for comments he made recently on why he and Gene Simmons didn’t perform on the Rock Hall induction. Stanley said that the bands name mine as well been called ‘Piss’ if that would of happened. Frehley says that if he doesn’t get that apology, he will be releasing some major dirt on the band. I guess we will see what happens!