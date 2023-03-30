03/30/23 Megadeth…. Smashing Pumpkins…. James Hetfield

According to Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, back in 1988 he had a friend hook him up a date with Go Go’s singer Belinda Carlisle. However it did not go over to well. He stated that when she showed up to where he was at, he had just got done snorting a balloon full of heroin, and when he heard her knock on the door, quickly sparked up a joint. This did not impress Belinda, and she decided it was a bad idea and left immediately.

Smashing Pumpkins have announced a summer 2023 ‘The World Is A Vampire’ North American Tour, set to kick off in July. Opening up for them will be Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons. As of now, unfortunately, there isn’t any dates scheduled in the WIIL Rock area, but if a show is added, we will be the first to let you know.

And finally, James Hetfield is about to release a book about his personal guitar collection. The book will be titled ‘Messengers: The Guitars of James Hetfield’ and will be hitting stores on October 17th.