03/29/23 Candlebox…. Robert Trujillo…. Geezer Butler

Candlebox have announced ‘The Long Goodbye’ farewell tour, celebrating 30 years of the band. The tour will coincide with their already recently announced tour with 3 Doors Down this year, adding 17 additional shows with only Candlebox. Along with that, they will be offering VIP meet-and-greet packages that will include a ticket, early entry, a photo with the band, along with merch.

Metallica’s Rob Trujillo will be making his singing debut on their new album ’72 Seasons’ which is set for release on April 14th. It’s the first time his vocals will be heard on a Metallica album since he joined 20 years ago.

And finally, who would of thought that one of the founding Godfathers of metal would be in attendance at a Tayloy Swift concert. Come to find out, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler posted a picture on instagram with his wife and his three grandkids at Taylor’s recent show in Vegas. Whether he is a ‘Swiftie’ or not… we will probably never know.