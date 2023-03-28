03/28/23 Sammy Hagar… Blaze Bayley… Godsmack & Staind

Red Rocker, Sammy Hagar was asked if there was any bands he was asked to join, but turned down. The answer is yes, and in fact there is a few of them! He was offered a job in Motley Crue, Velvet Revolver, Aerosmith and believe it or not, Pantera! He declined all, stating that he felt that there are certain singers that you just can’t replace, but on the other hand, he said that he took the Van Halen gig because he felt that David Lee Roth wasn’t that good.

Ex- Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley suffered a heart attack this past weekend at his home. He is currently recovering in the hospital and is in stable condition, awaiting news of further surgery or treatment.

And finally, Godsmack and Staind have announced a co-headlining North American summer tour, Kicking off on July 18th. On Thursday August 10th they will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, and then at the American Family Insurance Amphitheatre in Milwaukee on Sunday, August 13th.