03/23/23 Bad Omens…. 3 Doors Down… Saliva

Bad Omens had to cut their set short recently in Sydney, Australia due to singer Noah Sebastian’s voice giving out. Sebastian said he finally got to experience every singer’s nightmare and made the decision to end the set for the night, instead of pushing on and potentially making things worse.

3 Doors Down are hitting the road to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album ‘Away From The Sun’, and will be taking along Candlebox as their opener. They also put out a tour teaser video on their site that is pretty damn comical. It shows this big, burly guy in a bathroom, thinking he is by himself, busting out the song ‘Without You’. Then he hears the toilet flush, as 3 Doors Down singer, Brad, walks out of the john!

And finally, Saliva posted on their site that guitarist Wayne Swinny was found early Tuesday morning in medical distress and paramedics were called. He was transported to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a spontaneous hemorrhage in his brain, and placed in ICU. Last night it was reported that he had passed away at the age of 59. Our prayers go out to Waynes family and the whole Saliva Camp. His music will continue to live on.