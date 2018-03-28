Zuckerberg: Facebook Users are Dumb F*cks

Now he might have been a kid when he said it, but Mark Zuckerberg’s comments do shed some light on his thoughts on Facebook at one time. From Business Insider;

According to SAI sources, the following exchange is between a 19-year-old Mark Zuckerberg and a friend shortly after Mark launched The Facebook in his dorm room: Zuck: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard Zuck: Just ask. Zuck: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS [Redacted Friend’s Name]: What? How’d you manage that one? Zuck: People just submitted it. Zuck: I don’t know why. Zuck: They “trust me” Zuck: Dumb fucks.

When the product is free, the product is you.

I just don’t understand the outrage at this time. It’s always been known you are freely giving information to Facebook and they are using it. Perhaps the recent revelations have a political nature to them. At one point, Facebook helped a political party. When it was discovered Facebook helped the OTHER political party, all hell broke loose.

Do you use Facebook less than you used to? Have you deleted your account? Should WIIL ROCK delete our account?