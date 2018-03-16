Your Favorite WIIL ROCK Girl? By John Perry | Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:04 PM Which former WIIL ROCK girl is your favorite? If you’re interested in becoming a 2018 WIIL ROCK Girl, contact Stino@95wiilrock.com stinoWIIL ROCK Girls RELATED CONTENT 420 Hit of the Day – The Dead Daisies – Rise Up Dropkick! Happy St Pat’s! 11 O’Clock Acoustic Cut – Godsmack FL(s)OTD… LIVE from Mickey Finn’s! Foo Fighters Honor “Legend” Stephen Hawking; Other Rock Musicians React When will the “Wheels Fall Off” on the St Pats Show at Mickey Finn’s? If you know you will WIN!!!