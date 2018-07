Congrats to Enrique Lozada of Lake Zurich! Winner of the foursome for our 95 WIIL ROCK Yer Fly’s Open Golf Outing this coming Monday at Chalet Hills Golf Club in Cary! The Golf Outing is SOLD OUT but If you’re in the Cary area on Monday morning The Tom & Emily Morning Show are going to be broadcasting live from Chalet Hills from 6a-10a as we get ready for the outing. Stop by for Morning Show Shenanigans and Fun!

Chalet Hills Website