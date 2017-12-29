The Year In Rock 2017: Pearl Jam Enters The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, But Not Without Controversy

Kevin Kane/courtesy of HBO

Pearl Jam was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 after being nominated in their first year of eligibility, but they didn’t enter without controversy.

In December 2016, the Rock Hall announced Pearl Jam would be inducted the following year, along with Journey, Yes, ELO, Joan Baez, Tupac Shakur and Nile Rodgers. Current members Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard and Matt Cameron would be inducted, along with original drummer Dave Krusen.

Not included was drummer David Abbruzzese, who was fired from Pearl Jam in 1994 after playing on the band’s 1993 sophomore album, Vs., and its follow-up, Vitalogy. Abbruzzese wasn’t happy with the snub, calling his exclusion an “absolute travesty,” and accused Pearl Jam of not recognizing his contributions to the band.

Pearl Jam did not respond publicly to Abbruzzee’s comments, but in March, they released a statement inviting all of their drummers — Cameron, Krusen, Abbruzzesse, Matt Chamberlain and Jack Irons — to the induction ceremony.

When the ceremony finally arrived in April, everything went off without a hitch. David Letterman, who was filling in for a sick Neil Young, inducted Pearl Jam. The former Late Show host poked fun at the band’s past anti-Ticketmaster protest, while also sincerely praising the group as a “true living cultural organism.”

In his speech, Vedder thanked all of Pearl Jam’s drummers, including Abbruzzese, while singling out Cameron as “the one that really kept us alive.” The band then played “Alive” — with Krusen on drums for the first time in 25 years — as well as “Given to Fly” and “Better Man.”

As for the other drummers, Irons did show up, while Chamberlain expressed his gratitude but said he couldn’t attend. Abbruzzese didn’t show up. A week after the induction, Abbruzzese stated that he didn’t consider Pearl Jam’s previous offer a real invitation. Even if he had been explicitly invited, said Abbruzzese, he still wouldn’t have attended. Pearl Jam didn’t respond to Abbruzzese’s comments.

Along with the Rock Hall induction, Pearl Jam released a new concert film titled Let’s Play Two, which documented the band’s two shows at Chicago’s Wrigley Field in 2016. Additionally, Cameron released his debut solo album, Cavedweller.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.