The Year In Rock 2017 — Metallica Rocks America On First US Tour In Eight Years

In 2016, Metallica finally released their 10th studio album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic. This year, the metal legends embarked on their first full-length U.S. tour in over eight years.

Metallica’s eventful year began with a performance at the Grammys alongside Lady Gaga. The band performed their Hardwired song “Moth into Flame” with the pop star, but the collaboration was marred by technical problems when frontman James Hetfield‘s mic didn’t work during the first half of the song. Hetfield was able to recover the performance by sharing mics with Gaga, but he was visibly angry throughout. Drummer Lars Ulrich later said that Hetfield was “livid” after getting off stage.

Despite the technical malfunction, Metallica had nothing but nice things to say about Gaga. Ulrich called her the band’s “quintessential perfect fifth member,” and even teased the possibility of collaborating again.

While the Grammys performance wasn’t the best representation of Metallica’s live show, the band announced the details of their U.S. WorldWired tour the day after the awards show. The stadium trek would kick off in May and run into August. Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat and Gojira would provide support on the tour.

Leading up to the tour, Ulrich used words like “overwhelming” and “colossal” to describe the production, and it certainly delivered in that regard. On the music side, Metallica played songs from Hardwired, as well as tracks from throughout their 30-year career.

The North American run concluded with a show in Alberta, Canada, that streamed live online. Metallica then kicked off their European tour, which has dates scheduled all the way into May 2018. During a stop at the newly re-opened Manchester Arena, which had been closed throughout the summer following the May 22 terrorist bombing during at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert, Metallica covered the Oasis classic “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” which became a rallying cry for the English city following the attack.

In November, Metallica returned to the U.S. for a hometown show in San Francisco to headline a benefit concert for the Northern California communities recovering from a series of deadly wildfires.

Along with all the touring, Metallica continued their deluxe reissue series with a box set for their 1986 album Master of Puppets, which featured a host of demos, interviews and live tracks, including recordings from bassist Cliff Burton‘s final show with the band before his tragic death. Metallica also teased that reissues for 1988’s …and Justice for All and 1991’s The Black Album would be forthcoming.

Meanwhile, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct was certified platinum, which gave all of Metallica’s 10 studio albums platinum certification.

Metallica’s members also had big years individually. Ulrich was knighted in his home country of Denmark and made a cameo in the film Radio Dreams, while bassistRobert Trujillo traveled South America with his son Tye while the younger Trujillo played bass with Korn on their South American tour.

Metallica’s 2018 could begin at the Grammys as well: Hardwired…to Self-Destruct is nominated for Best Rock Album, and “Atlas, Rise!” is up for Best Rock Song.

