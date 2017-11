Theory of a Deadman has shared the “Symphonic Acoustic” version of their song “Rx (Medicate),” which gives the track acoustic and orchestral accompaniment. You can listen to it now via YouTube.

“Rx (Medicate)” is the lead single from Theory’s new album, Wake Up Call. The track currently sits at number one on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

Theory is currently touring the U.S. in support of Wake Up Call.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.