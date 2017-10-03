WTF did I just watch??

Being on the air until midnight every night, you’d imagine I have lots of down time to surf the web. Sure I have to turn on a mic and say some stuff every 15 minutes or so, but in between all that, I watch youtube videos! Lots and lots of youtube videos…

Every now and then I’ll come across one that’s really, REALLY crazy. When I do, I figured I’d post them here.

Take this one for example…it’s the kind of video that blurs the line between genius and complete absurdity. Maybe it’s both, I mean why not? Also, it may or may not have been thought of while under the influence of “certain mind stimulating activities”…

Enjoy!

-Eddie