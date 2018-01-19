Wrigley WIIL ROCK!

ABC/Randy Holmes

Fall Out Boy and Rise Against are coming home. The bands have announced a massive hometown show at Wrigley Field.

The news was revealed in a Twitter video that starts with footage of late Cubs announcing legend Harry Caray singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” before fading into Fall Out Boy’s new song “Hold Me Tight or Don’t.” The show also features Machine Gun Kelly.

The show is Saturday, September 8th at Wrigley Field. Tickets on sale next Friday at 10am! Buy tickets or listen to win!

Fall Out Boy’s new album Mania arrives today.

