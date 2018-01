Now that you got coached up, record YOUR next arm wrestling contest and send it to me, stu@95wiilrock.com

If you’re going to watch one movie about the exciting world of Arm Wrestling, make it the ONLY movie about Arm Wrestling… OVER THE TOP!

The classic line from that Stallone movie, “When I turn my hat, it’s like a switch”. It’s one of those ‘so bad, it’s good’ movies. Plus Sammy Hagar performed a song on the sound track!

Are there any Arm Wrestling movies I’m not aware of? Let me know!