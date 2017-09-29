Win Sonic Boom Tickets!

Listen now through 6pm for a chance to win a pair of Sonic Boom tickets for both days! Be caller 10 when That A-Hole® tell you to call, 800.223.9510. It’s a crazy lineup! Thanks to our friends at WJJO for the hookup.

Have you ever been to a Sonic Boom show? Tell us about it in the comments below.

Y2J is on the list for Sunday…