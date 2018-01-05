Even if you couldn’t join the Tom and Emily Morning Show on the Cabin Fever Getaway, you can still win a trip to the BEAUTIFUL, Riu-Republica all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic!

Everything’s included…airfare, meals, AND DRINKS!

The resort includes…

5 Swimming Pools w/ swim-up bars

9 Restaurants

Daily/Nightly Activities/Live Music

Non-Motorized sports, including Kayaking, Wind-Surfing, and Snorkeling

Listen all week during the CFG for Tom to give the “Cabin Fever Word of The Day”…

THEN!

Listen the NEXT week for us to tell you when to call the studio with the “Cabin Fever Word of The Day”, and you can qualify to win a trip for two back to the Riu-Republica resort!