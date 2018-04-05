Wicked Cover

On Theory of a Deadman‘s new album, Wake Up Call, the Canadian rockers give their take on the Chris Isaak song “Wicked Game.” Now they’ve shared the video for the cover.

The video follows an emotionally charged encounter between a woman and frontman Tyler Connolly that goes into some unexpected places.

Wake Up Call, Theory’s sixth studio effort, also features the singles “Rx (Medicate)” and “Straight Jacket.” The band kicks off a U.S. tour behind the album in May and performs at Naval Station Great Lakes Rock, White, and Blue show on July 3rd.

