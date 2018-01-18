Why Do You Hate Me?

It’s always been said that weed makes you paranoid. Now, recent research reveals it may be true! The story from the Daily Mail;

Cannabis users are more likely to experience negative emotions, particularly feeling alienated from others, new research reveals. People who use marijuana are significantly more likely to feel that others wish them harm or are deceiving them, a US study found. Brain scans also reveal the class-B drug increases signal connectivity in regions of the brain that have previously been linked to psychosis, the research adds, which is associated with severe depression.

I personally believe everyone is different. Some folks might get paranoid or antsy after lighting up. Those people are usually a little high strung as it is, without impairment.

Hopefully, now that more states have legalized, more research can be done with marijuana. It’s almost criminal that this plant has been illegal with restrictions on research. The government shouldn’t be concerned with objects that humans consume willingly. They should be concerned when personal space and property have been violated.

Thomas Jefferson summed it up, “The legitimate powers of government extend to such acts only as are injurious to others. But it does me no injury for my neighbour to say there are twenty gods, or no god. It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg.”

