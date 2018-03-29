Where the F is Lanford, IL?

In my head, I always thought Lanford was ‘located’ near Antioch. Not sure why. Probably because I was a dopey kid when the show first aired.

The Chicago Tribune has a write-up about the fictional town where ‘Roseanne’ is set, they speculate Lanford is southwest,

Here’s another question: “Roseanne” is filmed on a studio lot in Los Angeles, but is set in the fictional Illinois town of Lanford. Where in Illinois is Lanford supposed to be? Some conflicting clues about the town’s location are sprinkled throughout the series, which originally aired from 1988-97. Consider Season 1, Episode 20. Amid fierce winds, Dan Conner turns on the radio for the weather report: “As of 5 p.m. Central Standard Time, a tornado watch is in effect for Fulton County.” Darlene Conner bursts into the room: “Hey, that’s us!” In real life, Fulton County is west of Peoria. Now Season 8, Episode 7. While in the car with her sister, Roseanne Conner suggests going to “that big outlet mall up in Elgin.” Jackie Harris sniffs, “Elgin? That’s an hour away.”

Now Fulton County puts up here…

Great. Now that is settled.

Did you watch the show this week? Did you watch when it first aired? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.

The political nature of the program has seemed to cause a stir in the entertainment industry. It appears entertainment shows CAN make fun of both sides equally and still be a good show that appeals to the biggest audience possible!

Roseanne has been active defending herself in the media,

WashPost Compares Trump-Supporting Roseanne Revival to Bigot Archie Bunker https://t.co/GVp1agXOI0 — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 21, 2018

the roseanne show is about LOVE, thanks! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 21, 2018

The noted professor of thuganomics and political commentator Ben Shapiro says supports of the show on the right should hold up. Here’s the first in a tweetstom on the matter,