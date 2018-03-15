When will the “Wheels Fall Off” on the St Pats Show at Mickey Finn’s? If you know you will WIN!!!

95 WIIL ROCK TOM & EMILY MORNING SHOW – 14th Annual St Patrick’s live broadcast & party at Mickey Finn’s. When will the “Wheels Fall Off”???

Visit the “Tom & Emily Morning Show” Facebook page and tell us what time you think the “Wheels Fall Off” during our party at Mickey Finn’s on Friday morning.

The person who is the first to guess the correct time will win:

*A $50 Mickey Finn’s gift card

*A nights stay at the Doubletree by Hilton – Pleasant Prairie

The details:

-Emily is the judge.

-The first person to pick a time slot gets it.

-One time post per person. (must be at least 21 to play)

-Pick any time (hour/minute) between 6:00am and 11:59am

-If the wheels don’t “Fall Off” we will draw… eh… who are we kidding… they WILL fall off.

Enter your guess on the comments of the “Wheels Fall Off” post on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/

Come out and see wheels fall of live at Mickey Finn’s. Doors open at 7:30am. FREE breakfast until 10am

If you can’t make it to the party, watch is all live on #TomTube