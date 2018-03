I would love to have one of these classic arcade video games for the WIIL ROCK Studio! I spent hundreds of quarters back in the 70’s and 80’s on The Classic Asteroids Arcade game at the old Quick Mart, the store was kitty corner from the St Mary’s Church In Burlington and at the old arcade on Milwaukee avenue across from the old Triangle Tavern in Burlington. Where did you play video games when you were a kid and what was your favorite classic game?