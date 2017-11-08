Welcome to WIIL Rockville!

Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold will headline the 2018 Welcome to Rockville festival, joining the previously announced headliners Foo Fighters. We’re trying to work a fantastic travel Rockville package for you to win. Coming soon, a chance to get your hands on that package!

The Welcome to Rockville lineup also brings Halestorm, Queens of the Stone Age, Stone Sour, Five Finger Death Punch, Godmsack, Breaking Benjamin, Killswitch Engage, Black Veil Brides, Sevendust, Asking Alexandria, Bullet for My Valentine, Billy Idol, Hollywood Undead, Atreyu, Pop Evil, Clutch, Greta Van Fleet, Avatar, Baroness and Trivium, among others.

The three-day Welcome to Rockville festival is scheduled for April 27 through 29 in Jacksonville, Florida. It’s part of the World’s Loudest Month festival series.

For full festival details and ticket information, head to WelcometoRockville.com.