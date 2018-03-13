Welcome to our New Overlords!

No one has talked about how aluminum tariffs will affect the tinfoil hat industry! Although this video seems to prove tinfoil hats may serve a purpose. If you missed the recent UFO news, here’s the story from The Navy Times;

A video was released Friday by To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science that appears to show U.S. Navy pilots encountering an unidentified flying object in 2015.

“GO FAST is an authentic DoD video that captures the high-speed flight of an unidentified aircraft at low altitudes,” according to the TTSA, which was co-founded by Tom DeLonge, former guitarist and co-lead vocalist of the popular band, Blink-182, Jim Semivan, former senior intelligence member of the CIA, and Dr. Hal Puthoff, a NASA and DoD adviser.

The video, titled “GO FAST,” comes just months after the New York Times published two other declassified videos that show alleged encounters between U.S. Navy pilots and UFOs. Wait, what!?!? The guy from Blink 182 was right? Jokes aside, I find these recent revelations about UFO’s to be horribly undercovered in the news media. Trump banged a porn star? Color me surprised… Navy pilots are encountering UFOs? Now that’s a news story. Here’s the video…

Do you believe? Are we alone? Let me know, stu@95wiilrock.com.